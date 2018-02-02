Azealia Banks Signs $1 Million Record Deal With Entertainment One

I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment!! I HAVE A HOME AGAIN… I’m crying 😢. The Industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again. This is really making me cry I’m so happy and grateful and thankful for all of this and I promise I’m going to make the KUNTS so proud. Thank you guys so freaking much you don’t know how much this means to me @eone_music @williamrobillardcole

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 31, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

Many fans took to commenting on her post, asking her to focus solely on her music as she has an interesting media rap sheet at this point. And she just might take that advice.

Banks professed that she’s “happy and grateful” and in a statement to XXL, President of Music, Chris Taylor, said, “We are excited to welcome Azealia to eOne, and to partner with our new superstar in this next phase of her career.”

Banks, who started her music career at 17, uploading music to my MySpace, has maintained her internet engagement approach. She posted a meme to offer promo to her next project, Fantasea II: The Second Wave and posted a snippet of a new song that we still don’t know the title to.

In the post right after Azealia’s record deal announcement, she thanks her fans for a renewal. Everyone’s looking forward to some hits like “212” and “The Big Big Beat.”