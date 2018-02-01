Backwood Jones and Chicago’s rising newcomer Valee join forces on the smoked out visuals to their smooth new collaboration, “Inside.” The Chi-Town emcees give fans smooth, laid-back lyricism in the APJ Films directed video, which has layered with a dark yet relaxing aesthetic. The visuals show Jones getting a fresh cut while stuffing some of that good green in a Backwoods cigar alongside Valee.

Jones and the Chance the Rapper/Kanye West co-signed artists deliver a stellar tag team performance as they trade plenty of catchy bars while complementing their flows. Check out the visuals to “Inside” below.