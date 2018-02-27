Bad Bunny’s True-To-Life “Amorfoda” Was Written Before His Fame & Success (Exclusive)

Just 24 hours after Valentine’s Day, Bad Bunny premiered a new record and music video that found the Puerto Rican sensation regretting having ever met the one he fell for. On “Amorfoda” (which loosely translates to “a f— love” or “a love f—ed”), El Conejo Malo kept his signature syrupy vocals, but swapped trap elements for a piano ballad that painfully expressed a love gone awry.

We caught up with the trap star and delved into the makings of his sonic departure. “Well, I can’t give you the details of the actual story but it’s a song, obviously, about something almost everyone has experienced. Everyone has been in love, at some point or another,” he tells Billboard over the phone. “It’s honestly a song I’ve had written for quite some time now. In fact, it’s a song I had written way before the fame and success.”

Not only does his new song hold a special place in his heart, but he’s certain he’s got a classic because of it: “I’ve always loved this song because I wrote it with a lot of sentiment behind it. It’s the kind of record that reminds me of the longevity of really good songs. A good song never gets old. It was just a matter of time, and it was time to come out with something different.”

It’s better to have loved and lost than not to have loved at all, right? You be the judge. Watch “Amorfoda” above.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.