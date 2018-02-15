Ball Greezy Calls On Snoop Dogg, Trina, & More For ‘Bae Day 2′

Exactly one year ago today, Ball Greezy served up his first Valentine’s Day themed project Bae Day, which features his smash single “Nice & Slow” featuring Lil Dred. Within the past year, Greezy has evolved into to a new level of stardom that landed him in the first-ever Miami cypher at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. After dropping singles like “I Deserve It All” and hopping on DJ Nasty 305’s “I Like,” Greezy is back with his new album Bae Day 2.

The sequel to Bae Day comes on strong with a handful of famous contributors including Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Pretty Ricky’s lead singer Pleasure P. Greezy also calls on Florida’s youngest lyricists on the rise like Kase 1hunnid, Slip N’ Slide Records’ new signee Mike Smiff, and Hustle Gang’s Tokyo Jetz, who also appeared in 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards’ all-women cypher.

For years, Ball Greezy and his team have invaded clubs in the deep depths of Homestead all the way up to the East Coast New York City to bless all types of crowds with his classic catalog of hits and snatching up baes along the way. However, Greezy is destined to level up in May when he hits the main stage at Rolling Loud 2018 in his hometown.

Bae Day 2 is expected to drop in full next month. For now, grab someone special and play the first two singles from Ball Greezy’s Bae Day 2 below.