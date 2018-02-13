Former President Barack Obama had quite the scare at his office in Washington D.C. on Tuesday (Feb. 13). A package full of a mysterious white powder was reportedly sent to his capital office, the New York Post reports. The incident called for FBI, Secret Service, police, and fire crews to rush to the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred around noon at the Worldlife Fund Headquarters, where Obama leased an office after leaving the White House in Jan. 2017. A letter reportedly arrived to the office from Hong Kong, and when it was opened, officials discovered the powder inside, according to the Post.

Thankfully, the whole thing turned out to be a hoax, but not before emergency teams were called to the scene. After inspection, Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Edward Smith reportedly determined that the white substance was actually baby powder.

This incident comes only one day after Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, her mother and another unidentified person were reportedly hospitalized as a precaution in New York after receiving an envelope containing a white powder. They also received a letter inside the envelope that was reportedly “threatening,” according to the New York Post. They were not reportedly injured.

It’s unclear who sent the packages to the Obamas or Trumps at this time. It is good that no one was hurt.