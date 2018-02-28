In the wake of the mass shooting that occurred at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and the new conversation around common-sense gun control, schools are on high alert when it comes to ensuring their student’s safety.

On Sunday (Feb. 25) 20-year-old Ronald Jacques Jr was arrested after Bethune Cookman University security saw a vehicle illegally parked. After further inspection, it was realized a loaded AR-15 assault rifle was in the car.

According to WESH 2 news, Jacques came out of a dorm moments later and reportedly admitted the vehicle and gun were both his. Police said ammunition and shell casings were also found in his pocket.

The violation of the university’s policies landed Jacques in front a judge. His bail was originally set at $2,500 but was then bumped up to $10,000. After the student’s arrest, the officials at the HBCU released a statement.

“The student involved in this incident has been suspended and removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing. The hearing, which will take place in two weeks, will determine his future with Bethune-Cookman University. B-CU adheres to a strict, no guns policy on campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our No. 1 priority at B-CU.”

After Nickolas Cruz murdered 17 people at the Parkland, Florida high school and injured 14 more, many have placed pressure on congress and the president to put common-sense gun laws on the books to prohibit another school shooting. During a White House meeting Monday (Feb. 28) Trump said to a room full of state governors had he been at the school during the massacre, he would’ve ran inside to stop Cruz. The president was also quoted as saying one way to thwart a potential school shooting is to arm teachers with guns.