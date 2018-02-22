Beyoncé Releases Surprise Remix To “Sweet Dreams”

Our favorite alter ego/singer, Sasha Fierce has decided to give us more ear candy. A decade after the release of her record “Sweet Dreams,” a song from I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé has unveiled a brand new remix.

The song, which was penned by Rico Love, contains a revamped instrumental as Bey lays down her usual #BlackGirlMagic.

“You can be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare/Either way I don’t wanna wake up from you,” Mrs. Carter sings.

I Am Sasha Fierce featured singles “Halo,” “If I Were a Boy,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On it),” “Diva,” and “Ego.” The album’s ten year anniversary isn’t until November, but we’ll never complain about music from Queen Bey.

And if for some odd reason you missed it, Bey released her critically-acclaimed Lemonade album in 2016. And more recently, the Houston native collaborated with Eminem, Ed Sheeran and J Balvin.

Check out the remix below.