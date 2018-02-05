While a handful of people don’t have a bae to shower gifts on next week for Valentine’s Day, you can very well be your own Valentine this year, thanks to Beyoncé’s latest line of V-Day merch.

Bey is spreading the love this month with new t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and phone cases just in time for Feb. 14.

As seen with her other merchandise throughout the years, the Lemonade singer’s lyrics and songs are staples of the goodies. This time around, lyrics from “Baby Boy,” “Rocket” and “All Night” are at the forefront of the apparel.

You can buy yourself or the special person in your life some sweet Valentine’s Day treats here.

CREDIT: shop.beyonce.com