Any true Beyonce fan knows the singer started her career as a member of the girl group Girls Tyme. Bey has previously featured short clips from her early performances in her current projects (a clip from the group’s performance on Star Search was featured on the Beyonce’s self-titled visual album), but now fans are getting the chance to bid on rare footage from 1992 of Beyonce performing alongside her other band members.

Ted Owen & Co, an auction house in London, is reportedly selling 19 tapes of unedited footage, featuring the early stages of Beyonce’s musical career when she was just 10 years old. According to the auctioneer company, the footage was never released to the public and has been kept in storage for the last 20 years.

In the promo video, the “Formation” singer is seen taking lead on the mic as she executes choreography on stage. The other tapes contain rehearsals, live performances and covers of songs like “Talkin’ Bout My Baby” and Say It Ain’t So.” There is also a tape of Beyonce doing regular tween girl activities like shopping in the mall with future Destiny’s Child member, LaTavia Roberson. The final package up for auction will also contain edited and mastered tapes of Beyonce’s first two music video productions.

The auction will reportedly take place on Mar. 13 at 7p.m. GMT. You can check out the promotional video for the collection above.