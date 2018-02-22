Big Boi & Andre 3000 Reunite At USA’s ‘Unsolved’ Premiere

The possibility of a new Outkast album materializing anytime soon seems slim to none, but Big Boi and Andre 3000 have continued to keep their brotherhood strong. The Outkast rappers reunited on Tuesday night (Feb. 20) at a private screening of USA’s series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G in Atlanta and Big Boi shared a photo of the reunion on his Instagram.

In the photo, Big Boi and Andre 300 were all smiles as they posed for the photo. “#UnsolvedUSA wit #NoIG3000,” Big Boi’s caption read. Naturally, the comment section erupted with requests for a new Outkast album, but Three Stacks has previously shut down any talk of new Outkast music.

“I don’t have the pulse anymore. Rhythms change every generation. The intensity and the drums change. And I’m not on the pulse. I can’t pretend. It’s kinda like watching your uncle dance,” he told GQ last October. Big Boi, however, is still holding on to hope and said he respects his partner’s decision to step away from music for a while.

“I’ve always said, whenever ‘Dre is ready, I’m always ready. Right now he’s focusing on different things, and we respect that as a brotherhood. We text each other every other day. That’s my brother. We’ve done everything there is to do in music. We won the highest prize, we sold the most records. We started when we were 17 years old — let the man breathe a little bit,” Boi said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

View the photo below.

