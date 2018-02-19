Watch Big Daddy Kane Blow Minds On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Big Daddy Kane brought a hot dose of New York City star power to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to kick this week off. With his in-house band, BDK rocked a smooth show consisting of his rap classics: “Smooth Operator,” “Ain’t No Half Steppin’,” “Raw” and a bonus freestyle.

Like no other can, the hip-hop legend delivered rhyme after rhyme of timeless music without a curse, useless bar or derogatory word.

“I’m good and plenty, servin many and any/Competition, wishin’ for an expedition/I’m straight up dissin’ and dismissin’, listen/Rappers act so wild, and love to profile/Frontin hard but ain’t got no style/I give nightmares to those who compete/Freddy Kreuger, walkin’ on Kane Street/Confuse and lose abuse and bruise the crews/Who choose to use my name wrong, they pay dues/Destruction from the exterminator/But in a calm manner, cause I’m a smooth operator,” raps Kane on “Smoother Operator.”

Watch the full concert below:

SET LIST

• “Raw”

• “Smooth Operator”

• “Ain’t No Half Steppin”

• “Freestyle”