Big K.R.I.T. pushes another visual presentation to the masses from his critically acclaimed 2017 album 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time. With help from Motion Family, the Mississippi poet and Atlanta veteran T.I. show the youngsters how trap music is supposed to sound.

“I was one deep, creepin’/Caddy on high, my paint never dry/Forgiato, the women, and tires squeaking/Where niggas will never get by Flipping the script on the hoes/Shine up the grill in these glows/Paper dip but never show/’Til the fucking lot was super throwed Players out’chea on game/Pimpin’ so cold on the hoes on the two below/That we can put out the flame/Of the blue hand of the roof of the coupe/All I got is bands man, who got the change?/Who got the number to the nearest burger diner?,” raps Krizzle on the track.

Big K.R.I.T. also announced his Heavy is the Crown 2018 National Tour which kicks off in Little Rock, AR on March 15th. G.O.O.D. Music’s Cyhi The Prynce is set to join him on the outing.

Watch the “Big Bank” video below.