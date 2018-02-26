Big Sean Delays Tour To ‘Stay Focused In The Studio’

After announcing a tour with Shy Glizzy, Playboi Carti and Gashi earlier this month, Big Sean has now announced that he’ll be postponing his Unfriendly Reminder Tour so he can “stay focused in the studio.”

While there was no official announcement of the delay, ticket buyers started to receive emails with a note of the postponement from Big Sean as the dates got closer, and venues started to update their pages with his reasoning. The website for Orlando, Florida venue the CFE Arena –the tour’s planned first stop, set for April 12 — posted his note in full on their website:

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour,” read the note. “I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all,”

The tour was scheduled to include over 30 other stops across the country, ending in Canada in June.

As for the project that has delayed the tour, Big Sean told Billboard in January that he was working on the follow-up to his collaborative album with Metro Boomin, Double or Nothing, which came out in December. He said he would be “coming with a vengeance” with both new music and a tour in 2018.

“A lot of the tours I do [are] based off of one project. I wanna do something that’s a culmination of everything.”

I’ve been in a deep creative space & decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life u have to follow your intuition, I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love & support It means the world to me. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 26, 2018

