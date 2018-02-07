Big Sean Announces Unfriendly Reminder Tour Dates

Big Sean is hitting the road this spring to headline the Unfriendly Reminder Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city tour hits major cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, Austin, Toronto and more. Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and Gashi will also accompany the Detroit rapper on the tour.

Fans will participate by helping curate his set list by selecting their top 20 songs for their cities. Voting begins Thursday at uknowbigsean.com. Fans will also be able to purchase new tour merchandise and customized, handpicked pieces in select cities.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Regular tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Find all the tour dates below.

At the pre-Grammys Billboard Power 100 event, the rapper said he’s coming with a vengeance for future music and hinted at this very tour. “I wanna do something that’s a culmination of everything,” he shared.

This article was originally published on Billboard.