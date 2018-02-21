Brian “Birdman” Williams seems to have big plans to rectify the legal rift with Lil Wayne and finally unleash Tha Carter V. In a recent interview with Rap-Up to promote his new Apple Music documentary, Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story, the New Orleans record label honcho guaranteed that Weezy’s long-delayed album will drop sometime “this year.”

Stunna even showered Tunechi with praise, revealing that he heard a “few” songs off the album.

“He is the best ever to me. A lot of success comes from under his umbrella,” Birdman said before predicting that the LP will be one of the “biggest” albums of 2018.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “It’s gonna’ be well worth the wait.”

It’s been almost three years since Weezy waged his initially war against the Cash Money empire by way of a $51 million lawsuit in which he accused the label of withholding his album, and a multi-million dollar paycheck.

Last year, Wayne filed an amended suit accusing Universal Music Group of colluding with Cash Money to withhold earnings owed to him from the success of Young Money artists, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Despite the years-long public beef with Wayne, Birdman had nothing but kind things to say about his “son,” and he also opened up about his relationship with Toni Braxton.

