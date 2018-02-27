Birdman Dubs Nicki Minaj The Best Female Rapper In Hip-Hop History
Birdman had some bold statements to say about his YMCMB family, Nick Minaj, and it painted her in the most positive light possible. In a recent interview with Rap-Up, the mogul reportedly crowned Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time. As you could imagine, Twitter users had a lot of thoughts about his declaration.
“I always say she’s the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There’s no getting around it,” Birdman stated. “There’s levels to this s**t. Very much levels to this s**t. She’s an elite.”
Luckily, Baby did provide some evidence to back up his thesis. “Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it’s nothing,” he explained. “She’s a monster in her own race.”
Birdman continued to gush over Nicki’s talent: “She’s just a special talent. I’m blessed to have her a part of my team. She’s a special talent I’ve never heard before.” He also commented on Nicki’s social media absence, stating that she’s been “focused” on new music.
Naturally, Minaj’s fanbase, a.k.a., the Barbz rejoiced that their fave was finally getting the respect that was due. But others, took a problem with Birdman’s title. Many critics pointed out other legends in the game, including Lil Kim, Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, and Missy Elliott.
Nicki Minaj definitely has the resume to back up her spot on the top 10 list of best female rappers of all time. Do you think she’s the first?