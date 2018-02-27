Birdman had some bold statements to say about his YMCMB family, Nick Minaj, and it painted her in the most positive light possible. In a recent interview with Rap-Up, the mogul reportedly crowned Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time. As you could imagine, Twitter users had a lot of thoughts about his declaration.

“I always say she’s the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There’s no getting around it,” Birdman stated. “There’s levels to this s**t. Very much levels to this s**t. She’s an elite.”

Luckily, Baby did provide some evidence to back up his thesis. “Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it’s nothing,” he explained. “She’s a monster in her own race.”

Birdman continued to gush over Nicki’s talent: “She’s just a special talent. I’m blessed to have her a part of my team. She’s a special talent I’ve never heard before.” He also commented on Nicki’s social media absence, stating that she’s been “focused” on new music.

Naturally, Minaj’s fanbase, a.k.a., the Barbz rejoiced that their fave was finally getting the respect that was due. But others, took a problem with Birdman’s title. Many critics pointed out other legends in the game, including Lil Kim, Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, and Missy Elliott.

Nicki Minaj definitely has the resume to back up her spot on the top 10 list of best female rappers of all time. Do you think she’s the first?

Birdman just said on live television that @NICKIMINAJ is the BEST FEMALE RAPPER IN THE HISTORY OF RAP!! HE SAID NO DISRESPECT TO REMY OR KIM BUT THEY HAVENT DONE WHAT SHE HAS!!! pic.twitter.com/jko5qwbzo6 — Yella Boi Dee (@yellaboi_dee) February 20, 2018

Birdman stole music from Lil’Kim and gave it to Nicki Minaj, he sent Kim GGM with nothing on it and never told her he was putting Nicki verse on it. He’s the same one that told Kim they were gonna do a video then blocked her number after they pulled the song without her knowing. — The Notorious K.I.D. 👑 (@bceeteedubz) February 27, 2018

How the hell is Nicki more creative than Missy Elliott? Birdman needs to sit his ass down somewhere and stop discrediting the other female rappers. Missy,Lil Kim,Lauryn,Left eye are more talented than Nicki. pic.twitter.com/sKCvoXlOO7 — Queen Missy (@goldtea_1) February 27, 2018

I love the way Birdman speaks about Nicki Minaj. The respect and the admiration he has for her is so amazing and real. 🙏🏽 — #NM4 is coming 🎀 (@D_vibesss) February 26, 2018

To say Nicki is the best female ever in hip-hop is ridiculous she gotta actually know how to rap to be called the best so to birdman please pic.twitter.com/nWXnYzloZE — tyshawna deward (@TyshawnaDeward) February 26, 2018