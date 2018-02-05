Birdman Loses $200,000 Super Bowl Bet To Philly Rapper AR-Ab

You have to put some respek on Birdman’s name for his loyalty to his team.

For Super Bowl LII, Birdman posted to Instagram he made a bet with Philly native AR-Ab initially for $100,000 on the Patriots. AR-Ab updated the terms of the bet during the game. It rose to $150,000, then $200,000 before the posts both disappeared, mysteriously. No one knows whether Stunna paid the Philadelphia rapper yet but if the whole thing was a hoax, it probably wouldn’t surprise anyone.

In 2012, the Cash Money Records co-founder made a few headlines for an alleged $5 million bet on the Patriots who lost to the Giants that night. Later, Birdman announced that he never actually made the bet. Stunna took to Twitter to say the bet was serious though, writing, “Nobody would touch my 5million not even 1million Bet.scared money don’t make no money. . Now I’m gone spend some$$$$$.YMCMB.” That would’ve shocked the world, though 50 Cent did win $1 million that year.

Nobody would touch my 5million not even 1million Bet.scared money don't make nomoney. . Now I'm gone spend some$$$$$.YMCMB — BIRDMAN (@BIRDMAN5STAR) February 6, 2012

This year, Birdman left his posts up so we’re thinking that it still stands.

AR-Ab posted a photo covered in money after the Eagles won, and Birdman posted a selfie, with no comments on the validity of the bet. Fans are expecting him to pay up, and we bet AR is as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BezFmKpFob8/?hl=en&taken-by=birdman5star