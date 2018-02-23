Apparently, Blac Chyna has a lookalike somewhere in the world that is using her likeness to make viral sextapes. That’s at least what the personality is allegedly trying to feed the media and fans. According to TMZ, a new 13-minute sextape is circulating the Internet, and although it looks like Chyna, it is someone else.

Blac Chyna recently nabbed attention after a video of her performing oral sex on her ex-boyfriend, Mechie, was leaked on social media. Shortly after, a new, blurry video was leaked, featuring a woman who looks practically identical to the personality. The woman appears to be black with the same skin complexion and body type as Chyna. She also has a similar hairstyle and her body is adorned with tattoos.

The video initially leaked on Twitter, but has since spread to porn sites that are trying to pass it off as Blac Chyna’s official sextape. Chyna and sources close to TMZ, admit the resemblance is uncanny, but deny her involvement in the tape. Chyna has reportedly sent out more than 20 cease and desist letter to porn sites that are putting Chyna’s name on the fradulent tape, as well as to companies selling her oral sex tape.

“We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women,” Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley said in a statement “Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not.”

The identity of the woman in the new tape has not been revealed.