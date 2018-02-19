Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Responds To Her Explicit Video Leak

Blac Chyna started trending today (Feb. 19), after a sexually-explicit video of her began making the rounds all up and down our timelines. The beauty entrepreneur has not responded to the leak, however, her lawyer Walter Mosley took to his Instagram page to discuss the current murky climate against women and the issues with respecting privacy.

“We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women,” he wrote in the caption of a picture of him and the aspiring rapper. “Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not.”

Mosley also wrote about how men need to do better, and that begins with not sharing videos like the one circulating with Chyna in public places such as “the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online.”

“…I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later,” he continued. “It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us.” Finally, he reiterates that sharing sexually-explicit videos is “morally corrupt” and also illegal in the state of California.

Chyna (real name Angela White) does not know who leaked the video. However, according to reports, she immediately filed a police report. Last year, Chyna’s ex-fiancee and the father of her child Rob Kardashian posted explicit photos of her on his Instagram page, after accusing her of infidelity. He has since been removed from the social media site, and she was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” said her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”