M-Town hitmaker Blac Youngsta has finally given his new hit, “Booty,” the visual treatment as he gears up for his forthcoming debut album.

The Motion Family-directed video gives the typical strip club theme with a hilarious twist. We watch mini Blac Youngsta turn all the way up at the strip club as he throws “gigantic” ones and climb all over the entertainers. Don’t think he’s all fun and games though, Blac told VIBE that he knows when it’s time to act appropriately.

“Everybody on CMG be on that street s**t. We from the streets,” says Youngsta. “But if you ask Big homie (Yo Gotti) about me he’s going to tell you, one thing about Youngsta, he’s going to get the bag. He’s a team player. He knows how to play. He going to conduct business when it’s time to conduct business. He gon’ be an entertainer when it’s time to be an entertainer. He understands the dos and don’ts. And it just comes off the loyalty and the work I put in for it.”

Peep the visual below.