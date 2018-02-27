Blac Youngsta Taps Chris Brown, Jeezy & Trey Songz For “Booty (Remix)”

Blac Youngsta is the definition of “I don’t need a publicist.” The Memphis rapper literally can create a social media frenzy or a street frenzy at the drop of a dime. To put the aforementioned statement in perspective, Youngsta recently teamed up with the infamous plastic surgeon Dr. Miami to give away a “free booty,” just read over this Instagram post carefully.

To promote his big booty giveaway, the CMG capo released a new twerk friendly remix with Chris Brown, Jeezy and Trey Songz appropriately titled “Booty (Remix).” As 4 men who have spent their fair share of time in the gentlemen’s club, it’s safe to call them silicon experts, and they celebrate this perverse lifestyle on the track.

Listen to “Big Booty” below.