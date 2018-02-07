After being shot in the leg Tuesday (Feb. 6), Black Lives Matter Activist, Muhiyidin Moye, died at a local New Orleans hospital.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Moye – who preferred the last named d’Baha – the shooting occurred at about 1:30 AM on the 1900 block of Bienville Street.

The South Carolina native is best known for his legendary leap over yellow police tape, attempting to tear down a Confederate flag during a protest in Charleston, SC. This act (which d’Baha stated was an attempt to “help them understand what it is to meet a real resistance, to meet people that aren’t scared”) happened at an event where Bree Newsome was speaking.

Black Lives Matter activist, Muhiyidin d'Baha, best known for snatching a Confederate flag that waved outside of the College of Charleston last year, was shot and killed last night in New Orleans. His family has started a GoFundMe https://t.co/apPTw0LKzN Everybody RT pic.twitter.com/oLfPp3V90O — ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018

And although this tussle led to d’Baha being charged with disorderly conduct and malicious injury to real property, the image of him wrestling down the overt symbol of oppression became a metaphor for the current fight against injustice.

As result, his death sparked a series of sincere condolences. Popular activist, DeRay Mckesson, took to Twitter to call d’Baha “a force and an incredible guy,” while Malcolm Suber, a coordinator for Take ‘Em Down NOLA, stated “my thoughts go out to him and his family. I hope they find somebody who is responsible for this homicide.”

He was such a force and an incredible guy. This is quite a loss. https://t.co/gtnkwIQjAQ — deray (@deray) February 6, 2018

Yet due to the nature of this crime, little is known of its motives or possible persons of interest. D’Baha’s niece, Camille Weaver who took it upon herself to create a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family in an effort to offset the costs of the activist’s untimely death.

“We don’t have many details, but will update as soon as we do,” Weaver writes on the page before thanking supporters for their condolences.

“I can say that our family is beyond appreciative for the outpouring of love and support we’ve received today,” she expressed. “Moya was a light and he will shine on forever.”