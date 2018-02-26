Black Milk Returns With His Heavy ‘FEVER’ Album

Detroit’s rap scene just wouldn’t be the same today without the presence, influence and dedication of Motor City pioneer Black Milk. For the last 2 decades, he has been a vital producing and rapping force who has put in work with the likes of Slum Village, J-Dilla, Royce da 5’9 and Danny Brown just to name a few. Black’s resume also expands way past the Midwest — do your homework.

This month Black Milk gifts fans with a heavy project that touches on the sad state of affairs around the world. No topic was off limits on this release.

“It’s a lot of shit going on in the world right now,” the Detroit veteran told DJBooth about the LP. “The title FEVER is based off the hot and high temperatures that we’re seeing with all of the different social issues that’s happening right now. I’m speaking on some of those topics and expressing how I’m maneuvering through this era that we’re in right now.”

Stream and purchase the project below.

Physical CDs and vinyl versions of the album are available for purchase on Bandcamp now.