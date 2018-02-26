‘Black Panther’ Earns $700 Million Globally

If you’re annoyed at all the Black Panther love and attention, this story is going to irritate you even more. During the film’s second week in theaters it earned $108 million, making it the number one movie in America. With this recent box office success, the Ryan Coogler directed action flick has gone onto earn $700 million globally.

According to CNN, in the 11 days Black Panther has been in theaters, the superhero movie has earned $400 million domestically, and still has not made its ways to Japan or China.

After the second weekend numbers came in, the movie–featuring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional technologically advanced African nation–became the fifth highest grossing Marvel film, and is on track to surpass Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3.

Holding a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther obliterated the box office during its President’s Day weekend opening with 208 million, making Coogler the first African-American film director to earn such a opening at the box office.

Along with the Black Panther film receiving top billing at the box office, Black Panther: The Album has also landed at No. 1 on the charts. During its first week on the Billboard 200, the Kendrick Lamar curated record sold 154,000 equivalent album units its first week, and 131,000 album units during its sophomore week at the top of the charts.

