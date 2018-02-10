In mid-January, New York based activist, Frederick Joseph, decided to ensure that children in the Big Apple would get the opportunity to watch Marvel’s Black Panther through donations to a GoFundMe campaign. His initiative then took on a life of its own once the news went viral and has now amassed $300,000 from generous donors across the United States and anonymous givers globally, The Root reports.

That means an estimated 23,000 children will be able to escape to the world of Wakanda for 135 minutes. In a press release, GoFundMe announced a revamped campaign page that’ll benefit various charities. So far, over 9,000 people have stepped up for a good cause. A few recognizable names include Jemele Hill, Viola Davis, Snoop Dogg and more.

“All children deserve to believe they can save the world, go on exciting adventures, or accomplish the impossible,” Joseph said in a statement via The Root. “I am grateful that all of you have answered the call and are taking action to help more kids watch their heroes on the big screen. Let’s keep pushing forward. If you’re a teacher, buy tickets for your entire classroom. If you’re a coach, take your team. If you’re a community leader, do some organizing and get the kids and parents in your community to the theater.”

The film, set to debut on Feb. 16, has reportedly raked in over $73 million for Georgia’s economy, AJC reports. “When a movie’s made, it’s not just the actors and the technicians,” said Charles H. Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America. “It’s all the community that benefits. It’s the caterers and the hairdressers and the florists. Local businesses, most of them small to medium enterprises.”

The Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and more.