Black Panther has all the ingredients to command attention and beautifully represent the African Diaspora. Its mythical Wakanda country is a magical place filled with intellect, strength, and admiration. It has spawned the ubiquitous hashtag #WakandaForever and has made us all want to travel to the make-believe destination.

While Wakanda only exists in comic books, its storyline lives on thanks to die-hard fan Eric Hamilton, who started a petition on Change.org so that Wakanda’s story can be told in a Netflix series, BET reports.

“Telling the back story of Wakanda would be a game changer,” he wrote. “How did Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on Earth? From the technology to the artistry coupled with the rich African traditions, the fans demand more.”

“The Black Panther fanbase would love to see a Wakanda series on Netflix,” he continued. “This series would expand the depth of the Marvel universe and we feel Marvel/Disney would enjoy creating and adapting these stories as much as we would love watching them.”

It’s a brilliant idea that isn’t too far-fetched considering how other Marvel stories have been turned into a Netflix series including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

What do you think of this possible series?