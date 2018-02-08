Marvel’s Black Panther hasn’t even debuted in theaters yet, but it continues to break a number of records. And for its latest feat, the upcoming film is reportedly outselling Fandango’s presale tickets for all first-quarter movie releases in the company’s 18-year history.

To put that into better perspective for you, the movie is already on track to sell more advanced tickets than the presale record-holders, The Hunger Games and Beauty and the Beast. It is also Fandango’s top preseller among the superhero, action films.

“It’s not just a superhero movie, it’s a ground-breaking cultural event,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a official statement obtained by VIBE. “It is hands-down the first major movie event of 2018, and the ecstatic reviews are fueling even greater anticipation. We’re also seeing increased interest from larger groups of ticket-buyers looking to celebrate next weekend’s historic release.”

This latest accomplishment comes after reports that Black Panther has received 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Other reports also claim that the film is on track to gross somewhere between $100 million to $120 million at the box office on opening weekend. Not too shabby for a movie with a predominantly black cast.

Black Panther debuts in theaters on Feb. 16.