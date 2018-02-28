In just 12 days, Ryan Coogler’s box-office breaking film Black Panther has become the 20th highest-grossing film, domestically.

You read that right, folks. The 20th highest-grossing film in U.S. history.

Black Panther has managed to accumulate a worldwide gross of $748.1 million, and a domestic gross of $421,915,776. This pushes the film past Wonder Woman and Toy Story 3 to a great spot on the highly-impressive list, reports Variety.

If the Wakanda reign continues to prevail in theaters, the movie will only continue to climb up the ranks. The film is a mere $1 million behind Disney’s classic film, The Lion King, which is the 19th highest-grossing film on the list.

“Tuesday’s (Feb. 27) international take (for Black Panther) was also $10.1 million, lifting the tentpole’s overseas total to $326.3 million,” reports the site. The film remained at No. 1 at the box-office in its second week of release, and holds a 97 percent “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Panther, which is being praised for its thematic elements as well as representation of black people in a positive light, is on track to become Marvel Pictures’ most successful film ever. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and more.

Will the next stop be the list of the highest-grossing films in history? Only time will tell.