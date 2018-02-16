Marvel’s Black Panther finally made its debut Thursday night (Feb. 15) in theaters across the country and naturally, the Internet reacted.

Disney projects the film to make $150 million during President’s Day weekend which would make it the largest February opening in history, according to CNN. The projections could put the film in the top ranks for a Marvel Studios production.

This could be contributed to the popularity of the #BlackPantherChallenge created by New York activist Frederick Joseph. He started a GoFundMe so children in the Big Apple would be able to see the film which subsequently caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

From there, celebrities like Octavia Spencer, T.I., and even TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith have either hosted a screening or given away tickets in order for black children to see a superhero who looks like them, on the big screen.

Many people who have already seen the movie have raved about the magic of the film.

From feeling prideful of the culture:

Xhosa is the language they speak in #blackpanther and as someone who speaks it well, it tugged on my heart strings. #wakandaforever — S I N G (@lilsingsong) February 16, 2018

In terms of female characters the women in Black Panther made Wonder Woman look like Betty Crocker. — eve louise ewing is wikipedia brown okay jeez (@eveewing) February 16, 2018

ITS A BBQ AT BLACK PANTHER MY NIGGAS pic.twitter.com/zuudBtucwU — PEGEE (@VH1PNUT___) February 16, 2018

“yes officer they’re swag surfing to lift every voice and sing…. theater 6 please come quick” pic.twitter.com/uo8B6CILX4 — Shennessy. (@ShenaeCurry) February 16, 2018

Finally bringing the most avoided topic of conflict btwn Africans and African Americans to mainstream media. #BlackPanther — Abebo (@shidoohmoi) February 16, 2018

Me: Excuse me sir, I’d like to get to the concession stand so I can buy some refreshments and enjoy the movie do you mind mov- Y’all: pic.twitter.com/E0QDPxWFXj — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) February 16, 2018

Killmonger said “throw me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped off the slave ships because they knew death was better than bondage…”

That’s a different type of rage#BlackPanther #wakandaforever — Daniel Spady (@RockLee62287) February 16, 2018

To instantly trying to visit Wakanda (of course it’s real):

My tax return just hit. I’m going to see Black Panther IN Wakanda — Lil Juicy Vert (@Juiceman513) February 16, 2018

Why i just tried to book a vacation to #Wakanda ‍♂️‍♂️ #BlackPanther — Woody McClain (@WOODY_THEGREAT) February 16, 2018

just watched black panther, currently looking for a new place in wakanda — Aminé (@heyamine) February 16, 2018

WANTED. Two bed apt in Wakanda. Will view anything. — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) February 16, 2018

To being happy for representation:

the blackness. the africanness. the accents. the garments. the humour. the Chadwick. the Micheal B. J. the Lupita. the Danai. THE SWAGGER OF LETITIA WRIGHT, BIIIIIIIH. This was epic. This was magical. This was long overdue. Ryan Coogler, thank you. #BlackPanther #wakandaforever — Romy T (@romy_turenne) February 16, 2018

black culture is walking into a PACKED movie theater and seeing dozens of men, women, and children dressed in their best traditionally african attire to watch a 2 hour fictional movie. black culture is love. #WakandaForever — Liv (@wtfffliv) February 16, 2018

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe being able to see a princess that LOOKS like me and is smart, strong, brave, pretty and silly like me. Can’t wait to share this movie with #FlintKids #blackpanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/q1v3setVOH — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) February 16, 2018

Dear Black folk, THIS is how we greeting each other from now on fam ✨ #WakandaForever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/F0to3AWgir — Nic Cold (@MelaninHappyBee) February 16, 2018

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t!!!! Everybody go see #BLACKPANTHER!!!!! Let’s show our power at the box office!!!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) February 16, 2018

Regardless let’s all enjoy this #WeekendInWakanda!