Marvel’s Black Panther finally made its debut Thursday night (Feb. 15) in theaters across the country and naturally, the Internet reacted.

Disney projects the film to make $150 million during President’s Day weekend which would make it the largest February opening in history, according to CNN. The projections could put the film in the top ranks for a Marvel Studios production.

This could be contributed to the popularity of the #BlackPantherChallenge created by New York activist Frederick Joseph. He started a GoFundMe so children in the Big Apple would be able to see the film which subsequently caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

From there, celebrities like Octavia Spencer, T.I., and even TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith have either hosted a screening or given away tickets in order for black children to see a superhero who looks like them, on the big screen.

Many people who have already seen the movie have raved about the magic of the film.

From feeling prideful of the culture:

To instantly trying to visit Wakanda (of course it’s real):

To being happy for representation:

Regardless let’s all enjoy this #WeekendInWakanda!

