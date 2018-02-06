‘Black Panther’ Has A 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

It looks like Black Panther is shaping up to be the blockbuster we were all hoping it would be. With rave reviews from early screenings, a world premiere event fit for a Wakandan King, and now, a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s no doubt in our minds that next week’s official release will be sure to please moviegoers everywhere.

The review aggregation site officially lifted its embargo for the film’s reviews this morning (Feb. 6), and by this afternoon, the film was sitting pretty with a perfect “Tomatometer” score.

“When Black Panther works, it’s thrillingly alive,” wrote TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde, while Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times said, “We didn’t know we’d been yearning for it until it arrived, but now that it’s here it’s unmistakable that the wait for a film like Black Panther has been way longer than it should have been.”

While it seems like everyone is rooting for the film, there was a group that was hoping to thwart the success of the film. An Facebook group was reportedly deactivated on the social media site for discussing plans to sabotage the film via poor Rotten Tomatoes reviews. However, it’s looking like nothing is going to take away the film’s buzz or shine.