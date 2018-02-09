‘Black Panther: The Album’ Has Finally Arrived

On the last day of January 2018, Kendrick Lamar released the star-studded soundtrack details for his executive produced project for Marvel’s Black Panther. A few days later, fans finally got a chance to indulge in the 14-track soundscape thanks to its highly-anticipated release on Friday (Feb. 9).

Featuring Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q and more, Black Panther: The Album plans to take listeners to the forward-thinking world of the groundbreaking superhero before the movie’s theatrical debut nationwide on Feb. 16. The reel is directed by Creed and Fruitvale Station cinematographer, Ryan Coogler, and stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and more.

Sounwave, a longtime producer for Lamar’s label home, TDE, said half of the album’s production was done during the latter’s DAMN. Tour last year.

“When we got back from the tour in September, that’s when we were able to execute our ideas and reach out to people we respect and whatnot… kind of just put the stamp on it,” he said in an interview with NPR. “So, I want to say those two months was the most vital on that tour, in terms of creative process.”

Stream the new tunes below.