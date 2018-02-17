Some very disturbed Twitter trolls posted fake claims they were assaulted Thursday and Friday night by African-American moviegoers for being Caucasian and trying to see Black Panther.

The posted photos of the fake claims were either from makeup tests or of victims from other assaults.

Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter there have been zero calls about any disturbances at theaters showing Black Panther.

The fake postings have been called out by other Twitter users to make it clear no such assaults have occurred.

Marvel director James Gunn also spoke out against the fake claims.

“The racists are out and rearing their ugly heads with lots of fake tweets about violence at #BlackPanther screenings. In truth, people from all walks of life have been enjoying the film together this weekend,” Gunn tweeted. “Don’t let this BS scare you away.”

A spokesperson from Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fake posts are being created to make black people look bad and the sad part of it is some people will believe them #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XzNMoxFmWs

— Trapa Fasa (@trapafasa) February 16, 2018

This is a 2013 photo from Serbia about domestic violence. The model has make up on. Here’s another photo with the same model: pic.twitter.com/C37GD8aV3Y — Gan Sharma (@brooklyn3r) February 16, 2018

The racists are out and rearing their ugly heads with lots of fake tweets about violence at #BlackPanther screenings. In truth, people from all walks of life have been enjoying the film together this weekend. Don’t let this BS scare you away. ❤️ https://t.co/CSdlcpVuPp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2018

This story was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.