With President Donald Trump’s “sh*thole” comments and H&M’s “coolest monkey in the jungle” paraphernalia, January seemed to be an infinite loop inside a time warp. The month gracefully bowed out and Twitter hilariously brought in Black History Month the only way it knows how.

VIBE compiled a list of our favorite tweets, celebrating Black History Month. A 1994 MTV interview with Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston is still relevant, the anticipation for Black Panther to hit theaters everywhere is unbearable, and those who scrutinized Colin Kaepernick but show support for the month will be side-eyed.

Take a look at some of the best tweets, memes and gifs celebrating the first day of Black History Month.

January is finally over so yall know what that means. Happy #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/z7w92Xk1oT — tay💫loko (@tayloko_) February 1, 2018

It's #BlackHistoryMonth, y'all. 🙌🏿👏🏿✊🏿 I'm the only black person at work and I'm walking in with a head wrap and my rasta earrings. Who gon' stop me? pic.twitter.com/zW7xbJ86Y3 — Jayde I. Powell (@jaydeipowell) February 1, 2018

It’s #BlackHistoryMonth. I will be speaking with Maya Angelou’s accent all month — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 1, 2018

I only eat the chocolate cereals for breakfast during #BlackHistoryMonth ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/8iwULnC4Fz — ᗰrᒍᗩ᙭ᑎ (@MrJAXN) February 1, 2018