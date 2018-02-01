Black Twitter Brought It’s Best Memes, Gifs And Tweets For Black History Month
With President Donald Trump’s “sh*thole” comments and H&M’s “coolest monkey in the jungle” paraphernalia, January seemed to be an infinite loop inside a time warp. The month gracefully bowed out and Twitter hilariously brought in Black History Month the only way it knows how.
READ Black Twitter Strikes Again With The Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Hashtag
VIBE compiled a list of our favorite tweets, celebrating Black History Month. A 1994 MTV interview with Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston is still relevant, the anticipation for Black Panther to hit theaters everywhere is unbearable, and those who scrutinized Colin Kaepernick but show support for the month will be side-eyed.
Take a look at some of the best tweets, memes and gifs celebrating the first day of Black History Month.