Investigators have uncovered a motive in the shooting death of Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d’Baha. The 32-year-old was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, The Times-Picayune reports.

The New Orleans Police Department’s homicide division suspected a robbery, but tips from the public helped put together what happened the evening of Feb. 6. D’Baha, a native of Charleston, S.C., was in town with his girlfriend, Erica Veal, for Mardi Gras celebrations. The couple was also in town for D’Baha to meet other musicians. Outside of his activism, D’Baha was a drummer looking to expand his music career.

“The family’s really torn up about what happened, as you can imagine,” Veal told reporters. “And we really want some answers.”

At the scene, detectives found a bicycle covered in blood along with a blood trail that ran for six blocks from where D’Baha’s body was found. D’Baha was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital where he died. His niece Camille Weaver informed the public through a GoFundMe for her uncle that he died due to “excessive blood loss.”

D’Baha made headlines in 2017 after taking down a Confederate battle flag during a demonstration against Bree Newsome’s social justice event. Police arrested the activist and charged him with disorderly conduct and malicious injury to real property. Thanks to a quick crowdfunding, d’Baha’s $2,000 bail was paid.

NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes informed the outlet more information is needed for the ongoing investigation. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

