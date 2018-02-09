After dropping off a handful of projects from the OVO squad last year, Drake teams up with a new kid from block named BlocBoy JB. Within the last month, the OVO CEO gave fans a few hints about his upcoming collaborations. Now he’s introducing the world to their high energy track “Look Alive.”

Along with the debut single, Drake and BlocBoy recently linked up to bring their joint record — produced by Tay Keith — to life. In the official video, the southern crew and the OVO camp post up with the 6 God in the streets and on the basketball court while busting out the “shoot dance.”

In other Drizzy related news, he recently hit up Miami to bust a few missions like the video shoot for “God’s Plan” — and also donated thousands of dollars to college and high school students.

Watch BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” video below.