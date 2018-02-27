BMe Community, a national network of builders and leaders aimed at aiding black men for making positive contributions to society, is offering $10,000 a piece to dozens of black men around the county. The annual Community Genius fellowship is the largest of its kind in the country, and will award a total of $250,000 to 25 individuals to use towards community projects.

With help from donors and supports such as The Campaign for Black Male Achievement and foundations including, The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments, the annual BMe Community fellowship “finds, funds, and builds communities based upon the brotherhood of inspired black men.”

To qualify, applicants have to apply by Feb. 28, and must live in Akron, Ohio, Louisiville, Miami, or Pittsburgh, all of which are cities where BMe has been running programs on youth development, education, public safety, economic development and more, since 2013.

Applicants are required to share their personal stories and explain how they would use the money. The finalist will be chosen by a “local committee” and will be invited to attend BMe’s “exclusive” Genius Conference in Washington D.C.

After the conference, the selected winners will be awarded $10,000 to put towards their respective projects, in addition to being honored at a local awards ceremony. They will also receive “ongoing networking, recognition and partnership opportunities,” for the duration of their activity within BMe.

