Six years after Whitney Houston’s untimely passing, her former husband, Bobby Brown, revealed his longtime thoughts in a new interview with Rolling Stone. The “My Prerogative” singer claims drugs were far from her cause of death.

“She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pause] she was a great woman,” Brown said. According to the coroner’s report, accidental drowning and “the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine” led to Houston’s death. Xanax, Benadryl, and marijuana were also reportedly noted in a toxicology report. When Brown’s wife/manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, asked what played a role if not drugs, he replied: “just being broken-hearted.”

Three years after the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s passing, her and Brown’s only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found dead in her Georgia home in an eerily similar manner. Bobbi Kristina laid unresponsive in a bathtub and was given CPR by her boyfriend Nick Gordon when he discovered her unconscious. The medical examiner said she died by “immersion associated with drug intoxication.” In her period of recovery, Bobbi Kristina suffered seizures and fell into a coma.

Gordon was labeled legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s passing and received a $36 million wrongful death lawsuit by her estate. When asked if this was justifiable, Brown said “not yet” because Gordon is still a free man. “Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him,” Brown stated. “That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

In 2017, a Showtime documentary titled Can I Be Me outlined Houston’s relationship to drugs through the eyes of her team members and family. Prior to that, the acclaimed vocalist gave an in-depth interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer in 2002 where she tackled the rumors head-on.