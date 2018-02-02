Innovate or die. This is a harsh, but common phrase in business. As their classic album, E. 99 Eternal, approaches its 23rd birthday, two members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony prepare for survival as they are set to premiere a new documentary this month.

The Tim Newfang-directed film, Sons of St. Clair, is set to drop on Feb. 10 at the inaugural Mammoth Film Festival. It follows Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone as they craft a new sound for their upcoming album, New Waves.

READ: Interview: Krayzie Bone Proposes Bone Thugs/Wu-Tang LP, Talks Challenging Eminem And $1 Million ‘Legends’ Album

As many Bone Thugs-n-Harmony fans know, Krayzie and Bizzy have ushered in various styles and melodies that are still used today. This, however, is not enough for the duo, as they look to use their upcoming project to reinvent themselves. “I feel like we’ve been running in place, without evolving any and taking the brand to the next level,” Krayzie Bone explained in the movie’s trailer.

This emphasis on evolution and inclusion is normally not something artists with their lengthy tenure look to do within hip-hop. By embodying that sense of change, Sons of St. Clair creates a sense of intrigue for Krayzie and Bizzy’s new album. A project—if done correctly—could change the trajectory of their careers as well as the genre they’ve shown commitment to.