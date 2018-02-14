Bootsy Collins and Kali Uchis seem to have perfect chemistry. After recently pairing up with the singer on her latest single “After the Storm” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Collins nabbed Uchis for the visuals of their first collaboration “Worth the While,” which resides on his funk-laden album World Wide Funk.

The seductive visual opens with Bootsy, clad in a plush fur coat and his signature star sunglasses, and Kali Uchis trading lines over the steamy slow jam fueled by a psychedelic guitar and colorful synths. Couples swaying to the slow-burning lover’s anthem appear in the dizzying visual as Uchis and Bootsy sing the chorus.

“The Journey to find another Love can make one Crazy. So the question becomes: Is it Worth My While?” Collins told HipHopDX. “That’s where the song comes from — out of Love, Pain and the desire to make your life meaningful with a true purpose.”

Bootsy unveiled his feature-packed album last year, featuring a slew of guests like Big Daddy Kane, Musiq Soulchild, Doug E. Fresh and more.

Watch Bootsy Collins’ “Worth My While” video below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.