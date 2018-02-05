Jonathan Tuck was less than a mile away from home in The Bronx when on Sunday night (Feb. 5) he went to buy some weed and got into an argument resulting in a fatal shot to the head, according to Pix 11.

Law enforcement is still unsure if the transaction is what caused Tuck’s death.

The shooting occurred near Washington Avenue and East 185th Street. Reportedly no arrests have been made, according to the local news station. According to The New York Daily News a 34-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, but are unsure if he was the shooter.

While weed has a branding of being a recreational drug, the buying and selling of it can result in fatalities. In Utah, 17-year-old Seth Carreras faces life in prison for killing 19-year-old Hunter Woodson after Woodson reportedly sold him kitchen spices such as salt, pepper, paprika.

Woodson was reportedly shot several times.