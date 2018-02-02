Bruno Mars Wants To Turn ’24K Magic’ Finale Into joint Tour With Cardi B

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
CREDIT: Getty Images

After bringing an electric energy to the Grammys stage last Sunday (Jan. 28) while performing their “Finesse (Remix),” it looks like Bruno Mars and Cardi B want to bring the same energy on tour. Thursday night (Feb. 1), Bruno teased the idea of a tour on Twitter and hinted at bringing his “lil sis” also known as “Bartier Cardi” along for the ride.

READ: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Pay Homage To ‘In Living Color’ With The “Finesse (Remix)” Video

Cardi B seemed to be all for the idea as she posted it to her Instagram for all of her 17.7 million followers to see.

MhhhhhhmmmThat sounds like a great idea @brunomars ?

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

According to Mars’ Twitter, an announcement is due Friday (Feb. 2), so that means start rehearsing all “Bodak Yellow” lyrics now.

Tags: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Finesse Remix, Tour