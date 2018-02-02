After bringing an electric energy to the Grammys stage last Sunday (Jan. 28) while performing their “Finesse (Remix),” it looks like Bruno Mars and Cardi B want to bring the same energy on tour. Thursday night (Feb. 1), Bruno teased the idea of a tour on Twitter and hinted at bringing his “lil sis” also known as “Bartier Cardi” along for the ride.

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Cardi B seemed to be all for the idea as she posted it to her Instagram for all of her 17.7 million followers to see.

According to Mars’ Twitter, an announcement is due Friday (Feb. 2), so that means start rehearsing all “Bodak Yellow” lyrics now.