Bruno Mars Calls For Rappers To Perform At 2019 Super Bowl

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
CREDIT: Getty Images

If Bruno Mars could have his way, the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. would feature iconic rappers from the area performing in the highly-coveted halftime show.

The Grammy-award winning performer took to Twitter to tweet to the NFL about what he thinks should be done for next year’s show. “@NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year,” he wrote. Mars, who performed in the 2014 and 2016 Super Bowl halftime shows, suggested Outkast, T.I., Gucci Mane and Jermaine Dupri “just to name a few.” “…it would be the best party Tv has ever seen!” he wrote. ” I just wanna help curate that show, and I’ll only charge like a billion.”

Mars will be embarking on his Finale leg of of 24K Magic Tour later this year with special guest, “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B. Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

