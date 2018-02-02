“The moment of truth has finally arrived” according to Busta Rhymes. Shortly after midnight (Feb. 2), the Brooklynite released his bass-thumping single, “Get It,” featuring music’s leading ladies, Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland.

READ: Missy Elliott And Marsha Ambrosius Dazzle During Lincoln Motor Company’s Grammy Week Events

Produced by Bangladesh, Rhymes starts off the 3-minute lyrical excursion before Elliott and Rowland lay down their flare. The single arrives before Rhymes and Elliott’s Super Bowl commercial (Feb. 4) that’ll reportedly feature the active track.

The last time Elliott and Rhymes teamed up was on the latter’s 2002 song “How We Do It Over Here.” The song was featured on Rhymes’ The Big Bang album. He also handled the intro and outro on Elliott’s debut album, Supa Dupa Fly (1997).

READ: Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes Help Out Two Famous Faces In Super Bowl Commercial

We can only imagine what the possible video will look like. Stream the song below.