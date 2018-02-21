It’s no secret that the Stranger Things kids love music; most of them are in bands themselves or have killer singing skills. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the hit Netflix series, has decided to take a different route, sharing his favorite songs on Spotify.

For their Black History Month playlist series, Spotify enlisted the teen actor to curate his favorite tracks of the moment. The playlist, titled “Black Boy Joy,” features chart-topping tracks like Drake’s “God’s Plan,” SZA’s breakout hit “Love Galore” and Childish Gambino’s Grammy-nominated track “Redbone.”

McLaughlin is just one of the many celebrities making playlists this month, including Mary J. Blige and Winnie Harlow. Check out Caleb’s favorite tracks below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.