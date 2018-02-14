A 19-year-old woman found bleeding from multiple stab wounds near Tesla Road in Modesto, Calif., used her last words to tell investigators who attacked her.

Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told reporters the woman was found Monday. (Feb. 12) Initially, they assumed she severed an arm, but later realized she was using her arm to cover her wounds.

The woman was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where doctors hoped to treat her for her injuries. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at 4:30AM.

Kelly confirmed two suspects, a man and a woman, both 19, were arrested at about 2pm Monday. “A short time ago, we took two people into custody in Modesto in regards to this homicide case. We were able to act on the information from our victim,” said Kelly.

Kelly said the victim’s dying declaration is what led police to find the two suspects at home. “We were able to have a conversation with her. She was able to give us information before she died that led us to Modesto and we were able to take two people into custody that we feel are responsible in this homicide investigation,” Kelly said.

While speaking with reporters, Kelly credited the victim’s sheer will.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for us in the fact that we do have the people responsible,” Kelly said. “What we found in this case is that this victim really, really tried to survive, and she fought and she fought. The last thing we believe she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people who killed her.”