After proving to be undeniable force when it comes to meshing rap and R&B with nostalgic and futuristic sounds on his Funk Wav Vol. 1 album, Calvin Harris keeps applying pressure by releasing the official video for his latest single, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”

For this track Harris corners OVO singer/songwriter, PARTYNEXTDOOR, to create a record that furthers PARTY’s pop-infused dancehall style. As expected, the song was met with much acclaim and the video only adds to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready’s” praise.

Like the song, the visual for “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” strays away from some of Vol.1’s ’80s inspired flavor by delivering a modern take on a 90s-era pop flicks. In a blitz of trippy effects, the viewers are adequately overwhelmed and soothed by PND’s patois driven melody.

Calvin recently tweeted, “In 2018 movin on from Funk Wav sound thank u for joining me on my musical journey haha.” We’re amped to see what will follow the success of this phase he described as a “musical experiment.”