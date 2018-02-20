Last month (Jan. 2018), Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy completely won Grammys night by giving fans the ultimate meme and gif. The clip of her shushing both of her parents during the show was definitely one of the highlights for fans on Twitter, but there was one person who wasn’t as amused by Blue Ivy’s gesture. Pop star, Camila Cabello – who was giving a speech at the exact moment Blue Ivy was instructing her parents not to clap – had a different reaction.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 on Feb. 19, the “Havana” singer suggested that Blue Ivy actually made her feel self conscious. “I had a moment of insecurity… I was like what does that mean? I’m not gonna go into this wormhole of ‘do you think she didn’t like my speech?,'” Cabello said.

Although Cabello assumed that Blue Ivy was giving a thumbs down to her speech, which discussed her Cuban background and heritage, BBC host Grimmy attempted to give her another perspective. Grimmy suggested Blue was giving a “she’s still talking” gesture.

Despite feeling a little insecure about Blue Ivy’s true intentions, Cabello said that kids usually love being around her, so she feels like Blue “would like me.”

Check out Camila Cabello’s full thoughts in the video below. And revisit Blue’s infamous shushing moment below.