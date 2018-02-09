Cardi B caught some serious attention for her “Bodak Yellow” video — more than 450 million views-worth of attention — likely thanks to the live cheetah and camel that were featured in the visual. But while the video turned out pretty epic, it wasn’t all fun and games on the set.

“I didn’t know how hard it was gonna be to get a cheetah,” the video’s director Picture Perfect said in a new interview. “We shot this scene we didn’t use, and he attacked Cardi in that scene.” They went on to use a different cheetah for another scene, who was much calmer, and could even be pet by Cardi.

The video also included shots of Cardi riding a camel in sky-high heels, which she didn’t love. “I put her on the camel and she just got scared up there,” Picture Perfect said, adding that she wanted to get back down but got the shot they needed. “She’s a trooper.”

“When we watched the playback, it was just lit,” He said. “When I sent her that first cut, we knew the video was gonna go somewhere.” Check out the entire behind-the-scenes video below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.