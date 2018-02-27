Everyone’s favorite regular degular schmegular girl from the Bronx Cardi B covers the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, where she candidly addresses her choice to stick by her fiancé, Offset of Migos, despite rumors of his infidelity.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem,” she told the mag. “I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want…but I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

Cheating rumors began to swirl in December, after footage believed to be the “Stir Fry” rapper and another woman in a hotel room emerged online. In January, a second alleged video of Offset in bed with another woman flooded Twitter. However, the “Bartier Cardi” musician said that she wants to take her time in making the best decision for her and Offset.

“This is my life,” she said. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision…It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Cardi also responded to those who make negative comments about her past life as a stripper.

“Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody,” she explained. “Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f**king opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”

Cardi’s issue of Cosmo hits stands Mar. 6.