Cardi B Addresses Those Pregnancy Rumors In New Video

There have been rumors swirling that Cardi B is pregnant with Offset’s baby. But the “Bartier Cardi” artist recently recorded a video on Instagram, that is setting the record straight.

No, Cardi B is not pregnant. After one of her fans asked her if she was hiding her pregnancy just how Kylie Jenner had, the 25-year-old replied in the comments of her Instagram video (shown below): “No b***h, I’m just getting fat.” “Let me fat in peace,” she added.

The rapper’s recent comments come shortly after E! News’ Giuliana Rancic commented on the constant rumors. “It’s just like, if ya’ll wanna know, ask me, I’ll tell ya,” Cardi said of people guessing about a possible pregnancy.”I’ve been trying to get away from gossip sites.”

Cardi and Offset may not be pregnant yet, but they are still plotting a wedding date. We’ll just have to stay tuned.